Fenty Savage:Here’s How Rihanna Showed Support To Megan Thee Stallion While ALSO Pettily Shading The HELL Out Of Draya Michele

It’s been a couple of weeks since Megan Thee Stallion was the victim of gun violence at the hands of Tory Lanez, allegedly. Since then, much of the internet has been split between showing support and mocking her for her injuries. One such person who had jokes was Draya Michele. Last week she had this to say: “I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this… type of road,” Draya said on the podcast.

“I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot, too.”

She was clearly making light of it all, to which Megan responded: “Dumb b**** that s*** ain’t f**** funny who tf jokes about getting shot…”

“And f*** all the h** a** n****s making jokes about it too. I’ll talk about shit when I get ready.”

Since then there has been speculation that Draya got dropped by Fenty Savage as an ambassador. As you know, Rihanna is a domestic violence survivor, having been assaulted by Chris Brown in the past. The response to Draya’s comments were swift as rumors floated that Fenty dropped her. Then this happened:

Rih and company sent a care package including that banging lingerie and a note of positivity. That’s gotta be Rih’s way of letting the world know who she supports in all of this.

We love to see it as much as Draya probably hates to see it.

