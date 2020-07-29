‘It’s Creeping Me Out’ Naomi Osaka Fires Back At Critics Telling Her To Maintain Her ‘Innocent Image’

Naomi Osaka is not okay with all the people who think they have any say in how she presents herself.

The tennis star was forced to defend herself after posting several summer-friendly photos in a bikini–just as 98% of women on Instagram do. Similar to other girls her age, Osaka has been frequently sharing footage from her life off of the court, which includes some posts as she spends some time poolside.

Earlier this month, as she started to post more of these photos, Osaka started to receive messages criticizing her body and how she’s showing it off, claiming the 22-year-old was no longer a good role model for young girls.

In a photo she posted in a bikini last week, some commenters rudely questioned if Naomi was pregnant or had gained weight from being quarantined.

In another post, as Osaka showed off a pair of Chunky Dunkys paired with some blue swimsuit bottoms and a yellow sweatshirt, one commenter wrote, “I don’t get why you would post half naked pics of yourself…Have some class… you don’t need to do this.”

Now, following so much backlash for doing the same things as any girl her age, Naomi is firing back at all her critics.

“I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my “innocent image” and “don’t try to be someone your not,” Osaka tweeted. “You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?”

Leave it to the internet to make people wearing swimsuits to the pool a problem. Good on Naomi for standing her ground and letting her critics know it’s not their place to decide what she should and shouldn’t wear.