Knifed Up? Fans Think Drake’s Baby Mama Sophia Brussaux Treated Herself To A New Nose
Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake’s adorable blonde hair, blue-eyed kiddo Adonis, has sparked plastic surgery rumors after sharing a photo of herself with blonde hair on Instagram. The mother looks especially bright-eyed and refreshed with her new blonde hair-do but did she also refresh her face?
Sophie, usually brunette shared two photos of the profile of her face, one with blonde hair and the other with brown hair. In the flicks, her nose looks especially smooth, some fans noticed. Slide to see both photos.
Not one to shy in front of the camera, the French beauty has always shown off her face proudly on social media. Here she is just a few weeks ago with the nose we are familiar with.
Does Sophie look any different to YOU?
A few months back, Sophie shared these photos of her and Drake’s son Adonis and they blew up all over the internet. Too adorable!
🇫🇷 « Vivons heureux, vivons cachés » …mais un peu d’amour dans ce monde de brutes, ça fait du bien. Je remercie Dieu tous les jours pour ma merveilleuse famille et mes amis, qui sont aussi ma famille même sans partager le même sang, et je vous souhaite à tous autant de bonheur et d’amour, de garder vos proches dans votre cœur en cette période difficile, qui aura une fin, on en ressortira tous plus forts. 🇬🇧 Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world 🙏. PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde 😱😂
