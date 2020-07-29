RHOP’s Grande Dame Karen Huger Comments On Monique & Candiace’s Cabernet Combat

Sunday’s return of the Real Housewives of Potomac will surely be explosive and The Grand Dame is speaking on what to expect.

As previously reported this season will feature Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby as well as former friends Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett. Also included will newbie Dr. Wendy Osefo, a highly educated Johns Hopkins professor, proud Nigerian mom, and political commentator.

One of the standout/most controversial moments this season will happen during a trip to a winery when Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels get into an (unfortunate) Cabernet combat. As previously reported the ex-friends filed charges against each other after Candiace claimed Monique grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down.

we have 5 DAYS until the fifth season of #RHOP returns, along with the wonderful @candeegal! 🌸 pic.twitter.com/N1rwJPElZH — Real Housewives Of Potomac (@BravoTVRHOP) July 28, 2020

Monique filed counter-assault charges against Candiace claiming self-defense noting that Candiace has a “history” of “aggressive, threatening and belligerent conduct.” Her lawyer alleged that Candiace hit Monique in the face with a wine glass, leaving her with a bloody nose and lacerated lip—thus leading to Monique defending herself against the aggressor.

Giving you what you been asking for! 😅🙌🏾🌸 #RHOP @bravotv Came to WERK… Came to SLAY… countdown til the season DROPS!!! AUGUST 2nd 9pm pic.twitter.com/Dl5bpHTE7m — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) June 18, 2020

In both cases, both ladies faced potential jail time for second-degree assault—but luckily both cases were dismissed. The moment was teased in the Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 trailer.

According to a neutral party, The Grand Dame Karen Huger, the entire incident was unfortunate and yes, there were repercussions.

She added however that the cast was able to “work through it.”

“Lemme put it this way: two wrongs never make a right,” Huger says of the on-camera fight to come this season to E! “That altercation was a powerful moment, it had repercussions on all of the ladies. But what I believe about us and I think the viewers will agree is that we’re able to work through it because we have authentic friendships and relationships that are strong enough, I believe, to carry us through.”

She also made sure to emphasize that she’s not taking sides and noted that as the matriarch of the show she has to be objective.

“Again, two wrongs don’t make a right. Quote me right! And that’s the stance I take. The women don’t always make the right decisions but I believe it’s my job to step in sometimes and just shed the light on… Again, we don’t do altercations, we use our words and I’m confident that we can get back to using our words after this season. You’ll see a lot of work going on.” “Well I’m the matriarch of RHOP, I don’t have to take sides, I have to be fair,” Huger tells E!. “I have to be objective and I have to be truthful. And oftentimes telling your friends the truth about their behavior is not easy and it’s challenging. Again, I’ll say stay tuned. Two wrongs don’t make a right and I stand by that.”

The Grand Dame has spoken and we’re sure she’ll have looooooots more to say this season about the Candiace Vs. Monique Merlot messiness.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres THIS Sunday, Aug. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Will YOU be watching???