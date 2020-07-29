Now Is A Good Time To Remind You That The Cast Of “Girlfriends” Is Still Fine As Hell 20 Years Later

Netflix shattered Twitter earlier today when they announced that they were bringing back seven iconic series for streaming:

Moesha – Aug 1

The Game S1-3 – Aug 15

Sister Sister – Sept 1

Girlfriends – Sept 11

The Parkers – Oct 1

Half & Half – Oct 15

One on One – Oct 15

That’s a slew of iconic Black shows hitting the ‘net this Fall and the internet is ecstatic. One such show is the unforgettable “Girlfriends” that is celebrating its 20 year anniversary when it relaunches on September 11th.

In case you don’t remember, the show is one of the iconic, memorable black shows of all time. It revolutionized the way black women were portrayed on TV. Also, it showed four fine a$$ black women living their lives.

Obviously, since the show ended, Tracee Ellis Ross has gone on to be a huge superstar and star of Black-ish. The other three women, Jill Marie Jones, Persia White and Golden Brooks are still acting and also living their best lives. Now, it looks like we’ll see them all together again on Netflix.

Want to relive how fine as hell they all are and how they’ve been doing since the show aired? Hit the flip and see for yourselves.