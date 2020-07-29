Saints Be Praised! Netflix Strong Black Lead Announces Girlfriends, Moesha, Sister Sister, The Game, And More Black Shows Are Coming Soon [Video]

We never thought we’d live to see the day but here we are. God is good all the time *waits for proper response…*

Amen.

The good folks at Strong Black Lead must be in cahoots with the creator because today they brought salvation to our Black-a$$ souls. One hilarious Twitter user captured our emotions to a T…

OMG!!! I've died and gone to UPN heaven. pic.twitter.com/ZUiwWJZT5i — King Natles (@natnatles) July 29, 2020

That’s right! Black shows that we’ve desperately wanted to binge-watch for YEARS is finally coming to Netflix and our lives of quarantine have just gotten immeasurably better.

Girlfriends, Moesha, Sister Sister, The Game, The Parkers, One On One, and Half & Half are ALL going to be streaming over the next 6 weeks! Moesha will kick things off on August 1 followed by The Game seasons 1-3 on August 15. Sister Sister will hit the streaming service on September 1 and Girlfriends will make their long-awaited return on September 11 marking their TWENTIETH ANNIVERSARY! It’s finna be a celebration! Rounding out the returns in October will be The Parkers, Half & Half, and One on One which drop on the 1 and 15 respectively.

This is truly the work of fans for continuing the demand and folks like Jasmyn Lawson and the Strong Black Lead team for getting it done internally. Press play below to watch a special message from the casts of all the shows!