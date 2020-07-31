Black Florida Family Receives Racist Letter After Celebrating Daughters’ Graduation–‘Consider Moving To A ‘Hood’

People are absolutely miserable, but you knew that.

A Black Family Received A Racist Letter About Their Twin Daughters After Celebrating Their Graduation "They're just super sweet girls," said David Sproul about his twin daughters, Xanah and Xarah.

— Susan Cooper 💙🌊💙 (@BuzzEdition) July 28, 2020

A Florida family is seeking justice after their daughters were targeted by racism. Twins Xanah and Xarah Sproul of Jacksonville are straight-A students who recently graduated from Yulee High School.

After the girls’ family put up graduation photos of the scholars, they told FirstCoast News they received a rancidly racist letter which read in part, “Don’t you think enough is enough? It’s time to take those hideous posters of that ugly black fat girl down off your house. […] “Your entire brood is a disgrace to the neighborhood. Consider moving to a ‘hood’ of your kind.”

The girls’ father David Sproul told FirstCoast News this was the first time they’ve experienced racism since moving to the neighborhood five years ago.

“As a parent, my next reaction is to protect my children,” said Sproul. “So, I was little bit worried and concerned and then we ultimately told them about it because I didn’t want them to find out any other way. So, we talked about it first and then we let them read the letter for themselves.”

Since the incident, people across the country have reached out to the family with letters and care packages. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office told First Coast News that they’re investigating;

“We at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office do not tolerate racism and hate crimes in our county. This is out of character for Nassau County and we will continue to investigate this incident. We are proud of the Sproul twins’ accomplishments and hope to get to the bottom of this soon.”

Hundreds of people also recently participated in a parade for the young Queens in response to the racism. The girls sat in chairs outside of their home and waved at people as they cheered and drove-by.

Hundreds of people participated in a car parade showing their support for the Sproul twins in Yulee. Xanah and Xarah’s family received a nasty letter in the mail last week. The writer made racial slurs towards the sisters band posters hung outside their house. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/QuK25F5AqS — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) July 31, 2020

NewsOne reports that the twins will both be attending Saint Leo University outside Tampa on full-ride scholarships with aspirations to become doctors.

NewsOne reports that the twins will both be attending Saint Leo University outside Tampa on full-ride scholarships with aspirations to become doctors.