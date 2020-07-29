15 Black-Owned Skin Care Brands To Know Besides Fenty Skin
#BuyBlack: Fenty Skin & 15 More Black-Owned Skin Care Brands To $pend With
Fenty Skin has yet to launch and has already shook up the spaces where Black estheticians and skinfluencers dwell on social media. The roll-out for the brand is doing so well, products are already popping up on re-sell sites for up to $400! Go Rih-Rih.
With the all hype behind the celebrity centered brand, we’re reminded that togetherness is a beautiful thing. We’re sure Fenty’s July 31st launch will make history.
While we wait for Fenty, there are dozens of Black-owned skincare brands to support right NOW that were born in kitchens and basements around the country of dedicated Black people so we’d like to shine a light on them.
Who is Clear Routine for? Folks with regular, large breakouts or bumps. Basically…if you're not someone who MIGHT breakout every now and then, you're someone that WILL breakout, this routine is for YOU. Each product in the Clear Routine pairs up, and works better together to help you feel more in control of your bumps and breakouts! ⚡️
We gathered a list of Black-owned brands, big and small, buzzing right now, like Rosen. Rosen Skincare was founded by a college-age young woman, Jamika Martin, and can now be found nationwide in Urban Outfitters stores and online.
What’s cool about Rosen’s skincare line is they offer carved out skincare routines based on the needs of the customer. Hit the flip for even more Black-owned skincare businesses to spend with forever.
