The Michelle Obama Podcast
Forever FLOTUS Shares How She Fell For Forever POTUS On The “Michelle Obama” Podcast
It’s heeeeeere!
The first episode of our Forever FLOTUS’ The Michelle Obama podcast is here and it features our Forever POTUS. Today, July 29, Spotify and Higher Ground Productions debuted the inaugural podcast from their multi-year partnership.
In the series premiere episode, President Barack Obama joins First Lady Michelle Obama for a candid convo and it’s filled with all the chemistry between the couple that we love to see and now, hear.
View this post on Instagram
So excited for you to hear the first episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @BarackObama! I wanted to start this season off by discussing a relationship that a lot of us are spending a lot of time thinking about right now and that’s our relationship with our community and our country. Given everything that’s going on in the world, I think that these days, a lot of people are questioning just where and how they can fit into a community. And how you answer those questions is unique to you, your experiences, and your communities––but the important thing is that you do go through the process of reflecting and reaching out to loved ones to talk through what you’re feeling and what you’re hoping for. Because once you do those things, I think you’ll have a better sense of your community, your country, and yourselves. And if enough of us can do that—and if enough of us can empathize with one another—then over time––and it will take a long time, we can come up with some solutions and create the change we’re all hoping for. Click the link in my bio to hear my conversation with Barack!
During the podcast, the only First Couple that ever mattered have their first-ever publicized one-on-one conversation and focus on a number of topics including community, specifically “what it means to invest yourself in the community around you – whether that be your neighborhood, your school, or your country.” Their strong ties to community and community building ultimately helped form their bond.
Recorded at the Obama estate, FLOTUS and POTUS also talk the legacy they hope to leave for First Daughters Sasha and Malia and at one point, Michelle pokes fun at the President’s optimistic nature. According to our girl Chelle, her husband is an “eternal optimist” and President Obama agrees, dubbing himself the “Yes, we can!” man, a nod to his former campaign slogan.
View this post on Instagram
Can’t wait for you to hear the first episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast! It’s a long, thoughtful talk with @BarackObama—we had some fun with this one. That conversation goes live tomorrow, but you can follow us right now by clicking the link in my bio to hear a preview.
You can hear a clip them speaking on exactly that below.
Things got especially adorable during the episode when Michelle spoke on falling for Barack. The two met waaay back in 1989 when he was interning at a Chicago law firm and Michelle became his adviser. During the podcast, Barack joked that his good looks made Chelle fall in love, but FLOTUS corrected him and said that her affections ran much deeper than a surface level.
On Why Michelle Fell In Love with Barack
FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – You know that at the core of everything you have done politically, what I know about you as a person and one of the reasons why I feel in love with you is…
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA – It wasn’t just my looks… but that’s okay…
FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – You’re cute you know… But no, one of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other’s brother’s and sister’s keepers. And that’s how I was raised!
UH-DORABLE.
Below are additional pull quotes from the episode:
On Quarantining Together
FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – Like most Americans we’ve been spending a lot of time together in quarantine.
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA – You don’t seem too happy about that the way she said it, right?
FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – It’s just a fact.
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA – [Laughs]
FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – There wasn’t a judgment. We’ve been together…
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA – I’ve been loving it.
FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – Yeah, I’ve been having a great time. But we’ve had some interesting conversations… Cause these are some crazy times.
On The World They Hope to Leave Behind for Sasha and Malia
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: When you and I think about what’s the inheritance that we would like to leave Malia and Sasha, more than anything what it would be is that they are living in a country that respects everybody and looks after everybody. Celebrates and sees everybody. Cause we know that if we’re not around, that those girls are in a society like that.
FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – Mm hmm, like that.
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA– They’ll be fine. Right?
FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – Yeah. That’s absolutely right.
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA – Okay.
FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – Couldn’t have said it better myself. [Laughs]
Available exclusively on Spotify, you can listen to the series premiere of The Michelle Obama Podcast here.
View this post on Instagram
I’m so excited to kick off my podcast on Wednesday—with Barack as my very first guest! We’ll be talking about our connections to our communities, particularly what our responsibilities are in this current moment. Throughout this first season, I’ll be having more conversations like this one with the people closest to me. My mother and brother stop by, as does my friend and mentor, Valerie Jarrett. You’ll also hear from many of my girlfriends, the women who’ve always been there with a shoulder to lean on, a perspective to think about, or simply an open line to vent to. In this time of social distancing, it’s more important than ever to invest in the relationships that make us who we are. And I hope the #MichelleObamaPodcast can be a place for you all to dig deeper inside your own lives and relationships, and start up some of these conversations with one another as well. I can’t wait for you all to listen starting on 7/29!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.