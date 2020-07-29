Forever FLOTUS Shares How She Fell For Forever POTUS On The “Michelle Obama” Podcast

It’s heeeeeere!

The first episode of our Forever FLOTUS’ The Michelle Obama podcast is here and it features our Forever POTUS. Today, July 29, Spotify and Higher Ground Productions debuted the inaugural podcast from their multi-year partnership.

In the series premiere episode, President Barack Obama joins First Lady Michelle Obama for a candid convo and it’s filled with all the chemistry between the couple that we love to see and now, hear.

During the podcast, the only First Couple that ever mattered have their first-ever publicized one-on-one conversation and focus on a number of topics including community, specifically “what it means to invest yourself in the community around you – whether that be your neighborhood, your school, or your country.” Their strong ties to community and community building ultimately helped form their bond.

Recorded at the Obama estate, FLOTUS and POTUS also talk the legacy they hope to leave for First Daughters Sasha and Malia and at one point, Michelle pokes fun at the President’s optimistic nature. According to our girl Chelle, her husband is an “eternal optimist” and President Obama agrees, dubbing himself the “Yes, we can!” man, a nod to his former campaign slogan.

You can hear a clip them speaking on exactly that below.

Things got especially adorable during the episode when Michelle spoke on falling for Barack. The two met waaay back in 1989 when he was interning at a Chicago law firm and Michelle became his adviser. During the podcast, Barack joked that his good looks made Chelle fall in love, but FLOTUS corrected him and said that her affections ran much deeper than a surface level.

On Why Michelle Fell In Love with Barack

FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – You know that at the core of everything you have done politically, what I know about you as a person and one of the reasons why I feel in love with you is… PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA – It wasn’t just my looks… but that’s okay… FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – You’re cute you know… But no, one of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other’s brother’s and sister’s keepers. And that’s how I was raised!

UH-DORABLE.

Below are additional pull quotes from the episode:

On Quarantining Together

FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – Like most Americans we’ve been spending a lot of time together in quarantine. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA – You don’t seem too happy about that the way she said it, right? FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – It’s just a fact. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA – [Laughs] FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – There wasn’t a judgment. We’ve been together… PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA – I’ve been loving it. FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – Yeah, I’ve been having a great time. But we’ve had some interesting conversations… Cause these are some crazy times.

On The World They Hope to Leave Behind for Sasha and Malia PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: When you and I think about what’s the inheritance that we would like to leave Malia and Sasha, more than anything what it would be is that they are living in a country that respects everybody and looks after everybody. Celebrates and sees everybody. Cause we know that if we’re not around, that those girls are in a society like that. FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – Mm hmm, like that. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA– They’ll be fine. Right? FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – Yeah. That’s absolutely right. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA – Okay. FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA – Couldn’t have said it better myself. [Laughs]

Available exclusively on Spotify, you can listen to the series premiere of The Michelle Obama Podcast here.