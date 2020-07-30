Yikes: Day26’s Willie Admits He Cheated On Wife Shanda With 12 Women On “Marriage Boot Camp” [VIDEO]

Day26 Singer Willie Taylor admitted his serial infidelity while married to wife Shanda on the latest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.”

The longtime couple are working through a therapy exercise in their bedroom when Shanda asks a blindfolded Willie how many women he’s stepped out on her with.

“12,” Willie said, shocking the mother of his four children.

Shanda appeared shellshocked by the revelation and immediately asked who these women were.

“That’s a f***in’ lot and I’m sitting here trying to deal with this!” Shanda yelled.

The couple previously told BOSSIP that they went for therapy in the “Marriage Boot Camp” house in order to confront their longstanding relationship problems head-on and forge a new beginning for the sake of their new baby daughter, Willow.

Thursday’s explosive episode also sees New York rapper Vado appear to snap and threaten gal pal Tahiry Jose – and Dr. Ish has to separate the couple.

Peep the episode description:

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “HARD SHOCK LIFE” – Airs Thursday, July 30 at 9/8C

Boot campers battle with communication issues when they can’t escape a drill. Willie’s surprising confession stuns Shanda. Shock therapy triggers the couples when hard truths are exposed. Vado’s shocking meltdown turns the house upside down.

Check out the exclusive clip above. What do you think of Willie’s shocking confession? Do you think they’ll be able to bounce back from this one? We’re glued to our seat for the next episode.

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs at 9 p.m. EST on WeTV.