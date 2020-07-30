More Blackity Black Brilliance: Bey Unleashes Another Royally Resplendent “Black Is King” Clip [VIDEO]

The Bey Hive is abuzz! We’re less than 24 hours out from the premiere of Beyoncé’s latest masterpiece, her stunning visual album “Black Is King”. Late Wednesday night, Bey posted a clip to Instagram as a reminder that her project will be available for mass consumption on the 31st at 12 midnight PST / 3AM EST on Disney+.

In a clip that lasted just 1:28, set to her latest song “Black Parade,” the most beautiful bits and pieces of Bey’s stunning project were revealed. Just enough to titillate us!

She didn’t stop there though. Bey also prepared a special package for “Good Morning America” where she revealed her vision for “Black Is King” as well as a few details about how it all came together.

EXCLUSIVE: A special message from @Beyonce with never-before-seen footage from #BlackIsKing! The visual album streams TOMORROW exclusively on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tPFC9gGY9o — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 30, 2020

“Black is King is finally here,” Bey said in the pre-recorded exclusive video. “I’m so excited you guys get to watch it tonight on Disney Plus. It’s been a year in the making. I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors and actors and creatives from all over the world to reimagine the story of the Lion King. The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance, beautiful natural settings and raw new talent but it all started in my backyard, so from my house to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyon, it was truly a journey to bring this film to life and my hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word black which has always meant inspiration and love and strength to me. Black Is King means Black is regal and rich in history, in purpose and in lineage. I hope you all love it. I hope you enjoy it and I hope you all see it tonight.”

What a message! We love that she’s uplifting so many people — across so many continents with this message of beauty and strength. It’s no wonder we call her Queen.

Y’all staying up late to watch or nah?