WTF?! Connecticut Man Arrested For Using A Samurai Sword To Decapitate His Landlord Following Rent Dispute

Tensions are high across the United States as unemployment numbers continue to rise and the millions of people just trying to live through a pandemic continue to be ignored by our government. With citizens trying to scrape by and landlords still expecting rent every month, it’s no surprise that the relationship between landlord and tenant is even more strained than usual.

Now, things have escalated to a whole new level as Connecticut police arrested a man accused of decapitating his landlord following an argument over unpaid rent.

According to reports from the Hartford Courant, 42-year-old Jerry David Thompson was taken into custody on Monday after he allegedly used a samurai sword to murder his landlord, Victor King. Police say the suspect began renting a vacant room inside King’s home back in 2019, and more recently, he threatened the 64-year-old with a sword after he was confronted about not paying rent.

King reportedly contacted police on Saturday, explaining that his tenant was waving a sword at him and threatening his life. Only a day later, King’s friends told police that they were unable to contact him all day. When authorities arrived at King’s residence several hours later, they found his body covered in blood inside his kitchen and pronounced dead at the scene.

Immediately after discovering the body, officers began searching for Thompson. Six hours later, they found him driving in Hartford’s North End, which was less than 10 minutes away from King’s home. Officers say Thompson refused to speak to police, but scribbled a note that read: “paper in glove compart in Jeep is all you need.”

When police looked in the vehicle’s glove compartment, they found documents that suggested Thompson identified as a sovereign citizen, someone who dismisses the legal framework of society and does not believe he/she is subject to federal taxation, fines, and other laws they consider restrictive.