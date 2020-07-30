Baby Bumpin’ Barbie: Nicki Minaj Teases “Move Ya Hips” Bars With Her Belly Out, Dishes On Having Morning Sickness

Nicki Minaj is getting comfy showing off her growing belly on Instagram. The rap star previously hid the fact that she was expecting a baby until she revealed her burgeoning baby bump last week in photos. Today, Nicki felt like teasing some bars from her collaboration “Move Ya Hips” with Harlem rapper A$AP Ferg.

In the clip, Nicki’s full belly is on display as she flexes her “Chinese bangs” and two braids, as reflected in the song. Straight flexin’!

I have been havin’ one hell of a day, yay

Saint Laurent all on my shades

Then I pull up in a cherry Merced’s, yay

Strawberry shortcake hair

Chinese bangs with my two braids, ayy

Nicki, excited about sharing her experience as a momma-to-be, also dished on her bouts with morning sickness early on in her pregnancy. Remember when she visited Trinidad earlier this year? Nicki says she was preggo then and dealing with the challenges that came within the first weeks of pregnancy.

While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness of all time. Didn’t know morning sickness could last all day either😩 But nevertheless, this is one of the pics I took b4 you could see my lil baby bump.

Awww! Poor thang! You can check out “Move Ya Hips” with A$AP Ferg featuring Nicki Minaj and Madeintyo below.