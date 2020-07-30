Real Friends: Justin Bieber Reportedly Convinced Kanye West To Finally Reconnect With Kim K

Following those heartbreaking pictures of Kanye West’s long-awaited reunion with his wife, Kim Kardashian, it looks like Kanye didn’t come to the conclusion of reconnecting on his own. According to reports from People, Justin Bieber played a role in helping Kanye West finally get in contact with Kim Kardashian following his public outbursts about their marriage.

A source reportedly told the publication that after Kanye revealed some personal information about their family at his rally in South Carolina earlier this month, he hadn’t been answering Kim’s calls or responding to her texts.

“Kanye didn’t want to face Kim,” the source said. “He doesn’t mind having a public spectacle but he avoids conflict when he’s like this. He knows he disappointed her and that kills him.”

In the midst of his marriage seemingly falling apart in front of the whole world, Justin Bieber flew to Cody, Wyoming on July 24 to check in on his old friend.

DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus pic.twitter.com/NmR0ZGjm2I — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Because Bieber has personally struggled with his own mental health issues, it’s no surprise he seems to be supportive of Kanye and his journey. But even so, JB reportedly had the mission of getting Ye to reach out to Kim on his agenda the entire time.

“He told Kanye that he needed to talk to Kim,” the source explained. “And Kanye finally texted Kim and they talked on the phone.”

Just one day after Justin visited the ranch, West issued a public apology to Kim K on Twitter. Then, on Monday, Kim was spotted with Kanye in Wyoming, marking their first meeting since his recent antics. While their meeting doesn’t look like it went too well, the fact that the married couple is talking again is definitely a step in the right direction.