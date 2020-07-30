Celebrity Cribs: Kendall Jenner Gives Architectural Digest A Virtual Walk-Through Of Her “Cozy LA Hideaway” [Video]

Kendall Jenner is living high on the hog to say the very least. The “influencer”, Pepsi drinker, and katwalkin’ kog in the Kardashian machine has earned quite a bit of money over the years and it has afforded her quite a lifestyle.

The folks at Architectural Digest kaught up with Kendall to get a look-see at her newly redesigned home that was produced by Kathleen and Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez.

Kendall has clearly lived in expensive and luxurious spaces before but of this home she says:

“I’m really proud of what we accomplished here.” says Kendall. “This is the first home I’ve done completely, and I think it’s a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like.”

Press play below to take the tour.