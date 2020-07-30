Legendary Link Up: Issa Rae Joins Forces With Jordan Peele For Upcoming Sci-Fi Flick ‘Sinkhole’

Issa Rae and Jordan Peele are coming together to work on an upcoming sci-fi film titled Sinkhole.

According to reports from Deadline, the movie is going to be a “thought-provoking genre movie that engages with questions of female perfection and identity.”

The fight for this film was real from the start, with Universal Pictures scooping the rights to Sinkhole in a seven-figure deal, outbidding 10 other studios. The movie is based on Leyna Krow’s short story about a young family that moves into its dream home despite the gaping sinkhole in the backyard.

“The mysterious sinkhole manages to fix broken and destroyed things,” Deadline reports. “However, the story asks, what if that thing is a person?”

The movie is going to star Issa Rae, which comes following her hot streak of leading roles in films including The Photograph and The Lovebirds, which both came out earlier this year. The actress also wrapped up the fourth season of Insecure recently, which was honored with a whopping eight Emmy nominations this week.

Issa Rae Productions is serving as a producer for the project alongside Universal and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw company.

According to Deadline, the story takes shape as a “grounded, psychological sci-fi/horror” with an undercurrent of social commentary, very similar to Peele’s prior works. Leyna Krow will serve as executive producer alongside Alex Davis-Lawrence from literary journal Moss, which is where the story was first published.