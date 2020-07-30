Stop Playing Games: Ex-Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies Of Coronavirus At Age 74, Masklessly Attended Tulsa Trump Rally

Herman Cain is dead, according to an obituary that was posted to his official Twitter account. He was 74 years old at the time of his death. He recently contracted the COVID-19 virus and was hospitalized earlier this month and according to CNN he was being treated with oxygen in his lungs.

Did anyone wait for this study before trashing the drug? #Coronavirus https://t.co/gtNrifAwW9 — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 3, 2020

Coronavirus is not a f***ing joke. Even people like Herman Cain who spend months decrying the validity of the disease have ultimately become victims of their disbelief.

Don't believe the scare stories. A serious look at the numbers tells you there's no second wave starting. #Coronavirus https://t.co/IN4iqzkrox — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) June 12, 2020

As a septuagenarian and a cancer survivor with a compromised immune system Herman Cain was clearly in high-risk demographic. To that end, it’s hard to imagine why such a person would make such disingenuous attempts to diminish the seriousness of COVID-19. Cain was recently seen at a Trump rally with other hardheaded conservative Black folks acting like there wasn’t a pandemic happening.

Not a mask in sight…

Maybe if you had shown compassionate and intelligent leadership and advocated for wearing masks Herman Cain would be alive today. He would have followed your lead and you know that. pic.twitter.com/vs6aIUVXMA — Sharon Ritenour (@SharonAlmalee) July 30, 2020

Listen, we know that people love us for our no-bulls#!t attitude and our enthusiasm in calling out stupidity but we’re honestly not here to c-walk on Herman Cain’s grave. We just need people, especially BLACK PEOPLE, to take this SERIOUSLY. WE ARE DYING. Republican, Democrat, I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T, Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Black Israelite, whatever, you can die. You can potentially kill others. Don’t do either. Wear a mask. Please. For the love of meemaw ‘n ’em.

Until someone just reminded me, I had completely forgotten Oklahoma Governor Stitt, who tested positive for COVID-19, also was at that Trump rally and sitting next to … Herman Cain. https://t.co/8FvGwcVFXx — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 30, 2020

Wow…