Tahiry Responds To “Marriage Boot Camp” Clip Where She Appears To Get Choked… But Vado Says He Never Put Hands On Her

The internet exploded Wednesday night after “Marriage Boot Camp” counselor Dr. Ish posted a clip where Vado appeared to become outraged at Tahiry and grab her by her collar.

This is not ok y’all! Never. Ever. I couldn’t believe it happened. Everybody froze. We’re going to do everything we can to make it right @TheRealTahiry 🙏🏾🙏🏾#HipHopBootCamp @MBC_WEtv @WEtv pic.twitter.com/69s3F3zuep — Dr Ish Major (@DrIshMajor) July 29, 2020

“This is not ok y’all!” Dr. Ish said in the tweet. “Never. Ever. I couldn’t believe it happened. Everybody froze. We’re going to do everything we can to make it right.”

In the clip you can hear Vado saying, “She threw that apple in my face for no reason…”

It’s never okay for a man to put his hands on a woman, but Vado seems to be suggesting he was provoked.

In the meantime Tahiry took to Instagram to respond to he viral clip saying, “First let me say that I’m devastated that this will be shown for the world to see, but I fully understand that I have chosen to live my life (good… bad… and ugly) in front of the camera.”

She immediately went to work trying to dispel the many comments that suggested the pair were putting on for reality tv:

“Let me be CLEAR for all the people that are saying that this was “scripted” it is NOT! As a woman that has already suffered physical abuse at the hands of a man why would I ever want to relive that? There is no check big enough for me to EVER play like that!”

She thanked her followers for their love and support and asked for privacy.

Meanwhile Vado had his own response to the clip, claiming, “Nobody was hit…” He captioned his message, “Great editing.”

After replaying the video several times, it’s not completely clear whether Vado snatched Tahiry’s top or her neck, but either way it’s a horrifying visual.

Wit dat being said did I lose my cool? Yes I did cause regardless of what I should had never grabbed her by her clothes. As a man we suppose to protect our lady — Bank Sinatra (@VADO_MH) July 30, 2020

Vado also offered up a few tweets in his defense:

Wit dat being said did I lose my cool? Yes I did cause regardless of what I should had never grabbed her by her clothes. As a man we suppose to protect our lady

Period… Even if they taking ur kindness for weakness but continue to watch da show n u will see who was the aggressor

It sounds like they each are accusing the other of being the aggressor. Either way they’re a toxic combination and especially since they aren’t married and don’t have kids, it seems for the best if they stay far far apart.