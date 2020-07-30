Buy You A Drank…Of Milk: T-Pain Sets His Platinum Palette Ablaze In New Episode Of “Hot Ones” [Video]

T-Pain was once the hottest recording artist in America but he’s never been as hot as he was while eating Scoville-smashing chicken wings on a viral internet show.

Hot Ones welcomed Teddy Pinned-Her-A**-Down to the program where we all get to watch him squirm and sweat as his platinum palette attempts to battle some of the hottest sauces known to man. He’s always very f***ing entertaining while doing it.

This appearance is actually Pain’s second go-round with Sean Evans’ torturous TV program. The first time didn’t go so well, let’s see if he’s any better at handling heat now. Get some snacks then press play down bottom.