‘I Stand With Women’: Kehlani Reveals Her Plans To Remove Tory Lanez From “Can I” Following Megan Thee Stallion Incident

Kehlani is letting her fans know that she will always stand with women, first and foremost.

On Thursday, the singer shared the latest music video to come from her project, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, this time for her track, “Can I.” The visual, directed by Sebastian Sdaigui and Hyphy Williamz (aka Kehlani) is an ode to sex work, featuring multiple different Black trans sex workers in an effort to uplifting and honor them.

While the music video features only Kehlani’s vocals, on the album, “Can I” features a verse from Tory Lanez. After expressing a need to be fully transparent with her fanbase, the songstress tweeted about removing Lanez from the song, letting everyone know that while it was too late to do anything about the original version, the deluxe will not have Tory on it, and neither will the music video.

“Full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following, his verse is still on the song, the video is solo,” Kehlani tweeted. “New verse on the deluxe.”

Later, she went on to speak on her decision to always believe women first and foremost, which seems to be an elaboration of why she chose to take Tory off the song, regardless of whether we all know the full story yet.

“I stand with women, believe women, & i love my friends. if that’s something that turns you off from me or makes you no longer support, bless you forreal you have no reason to have ever supported me in the first place.. i’m not your cup of tea.”

