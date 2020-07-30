B-Ball SZN Fresh: Bel-Air Athletics Launches New “Summer Hoops” Collection

Basketball season is back! To commemorate the return of the NBA, Will Smith’s streetwear brand Bel-Air Athletics just dropped their special “Summer Hoops” Collection which pays homage to his “Fresh Prince” character’s high school hoops career.

To celebrate the return of the NBA season this week, Will Smith’s streetwear brand Bel-Air Athletics is announcing the release of the brand’s “Summer Hoops” clothing collection, which is now available on the Bel-Air Athletics site while supplies last.

The collection is anchored by the Official Bel-Air Academy Basketball Jersey, which is inspired by the bright yellow jersey that Smith wore throughout The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as the star athlete of the fictional Bel-Air Academy.

Beyond the traditional yellow jersey, the Summer Hoops Collection also features classic silhouettes in bold colors and fun prints, including the playful Bel-Air Academy Paisley Basketball Jersey and the Holcombe Rucker Warmup Suit.

For years, fans have been clamoring for authentic jerseys and now Bel-Air Athletics is tapping into the nostalgia and offering several official versions of the iconic jersey with prices ranging from $65 – $130.

For old times sake, check out some “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” high school hoops highlights featuring Will and Alphonso Ribeiro below: