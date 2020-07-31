BLACKIsKING: Queen Bey’s Dreamy Diaspora Dazzler Snatches Twitter’s Good Wig, Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

All eyes are on Queen Bey’s spectacular visual album “Black Is King” (streaming exclusively on Disney+) currently snatching wigs, feeding souls and re-setting an already untouchable bar while reimagining the lessons from “The Lion King” for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.

The dazzling film features an impressive collection of creatives including directors Emmanuel Adjei (the film “Shahmaran”), Blitz Bazawule (the film “The Burial of Kojo”), Pierre Debusschere (Beyoncé’s “Mine” and “Ghost” videos), Jenn Nkiru (“BLACK TO TECHNO” film), Ibra Ake (creative director and producer on Childish Gambino’s “This is America” video), Dikayl Rimmasch (“CACHAO, UNO MAS” film), Jake Nava (Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love,” “Single Ladies” and “Partition” videos) and co-director and long-time collaborator of Beyoncé, Kwasi Fordjour.

Filmed in various locations, the film’s cinematography captures beautiful people and landscapes across continents, starting in New York, then Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium. From all those places came an extraordinary cast of actors and dancers that influenced the film’s rich tableau and vibrant choreography.

A celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience, “Black Is King” includes full-length videos for the songs “Already,” “Brown Skin Girl,” “Mood 4 Eva” and “My Power” off last year’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album.

Whew, it’s quite the home viewing experience that, once again, elevates Beyoncé’s visual prowess to untouchable levels with iconic moments that sparked hilarious hysteria across Blue Ivy’s internet.

Peep the absolute BEST (and funniest) tweets from “Black Is King” on the flip.