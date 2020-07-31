BOSSIPSounds: Emerging R&Baddie Angelica Vila Releases Roc Nation Debut “Deception SZN 1”

21-year-old R&Baddie Angelica Vila emerged onto the scene with her impressive collection of covers that garnered millions of views on YouTube and eventually caught the ear of Hip-Hop veteran Fat Joe.

Under his guidance, she landed a deal with Roc Nation Records and dropped the impactful single “More in the Morning” produced by hitmakers Cool & Dre.

Now, she’s taking listeners on an empowering journey with her debut studio album “Deception SZN 1” that highlights her impressive vocal range and versatility while melding the intensity of trap beats with pop sounds and Latin influences, resulting in a style that’s all her own.

The NY native exudes her cool confidence whether she’s relishing her man’s stamina on “More in the Morning” or kicking him to the curb on tracks like “Next Episode”

She utilizes samples of hits like Amerie’s “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” on “Show Me” featuring Ceraadi and puts her own sultry spin on Dr. Dre’s iconic 2011 song “Next Episode.”

Other standouts include Jacquees collab, “Why” (produced by K Major & $K) and “Love Too Hard” featuring Tory Lanez (produced by London On Da Track and $K).

The proud Afro-Latina pays homage to her heritage with “Your Plug” that samples one of Anthony Santos’ most memorable bachata melodies on the musically diverse album that’s sure to put R&B back on everyone’s radar.

