WholeNewGame: The NBA Returned In Stellar Fashion With Lakers Vs. Clippers And Jazz Vs. Pelicans [Video]

The NBA has officially restarted and it’s a #WholeNewGame. Sickness and the continued plight of Black people at the hands of “law enforcement officers” have forced us all to adjust the way we do things and the way we think. Safety is of the utmost importance and social justice is the topic on everyone’s mind.

Thus far, The NBA has done a spectacular job of addressing both issues and last night was the rebirth of a league that is seemingly leaps and bounds ahead of every other professional sport in that regard. Thursday night marked the return of the 2019-2020 season inside “the bubble” in Orlando Florida where the Utah Jazz Vs. New Orleans Pelicans competed in a close game that ended 106-104 in favor of the Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers eeked out a win against their cross-bubble rivals the Los Angeles Clippers 103-101.

Before tip-off, players and coaches from both teams took a knee and locked arms during that dusty lil’ national anthem jingle that white people get all misty-eyed and bigoted over. We sincerely hope that their tears season their food for once.

While it was nice to see the Jazz and the Pelicans lock it up, people were anxiously awaiting he primetime game in Lakers vs Clippers and fans were NOT disappointed. The game was competitive, the players were clearly giving it maximum effort, and the TV presentation wasn’t nearly as jarring as one might think considering there are no fans in the stands.

In the end, it was LeBron James who cemented a Lakers win with not only a clutch put-back basket but also some lock-down defense on both Paul George and “cool guy” Kawhi Leonard. Peep the highlights below.

Peep the highlights from Jazz vs Pelicans below.