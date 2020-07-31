London On Da Track’s Alleged Baby Mama Wants Him Jailed For Ignoring Court-Ordered DNA Test (Exclusive)

The woman who said she gave birth to London on da Track’s son last year accused the producer of purposely dragging his heels on taking a court-ordered DNA test – and wants him locked up.

Dayira Jones filed a motion for contempt against London, accusing the creative of ignoring a court-ordered DNA test – which he wanted – in order to delay having to start paying child support for the tot “for as long as possible,” her motion, which was obtained by BOSSIP, states.

In the meantime, Jones, a stay at home mom, said she needs immediate financial support for the boy, and asked the judge to order London to pay temporary, emergency support while they sort out the DNA drama. She said London hasn’t paid anything towards the boy since February 2020, and the baby now receives health insurance through Medicaid, according to Jones’ court papers.

We exclusively revealed Jones sued London for child support for her baby boy earlier this year. Jones said London is worth at least $1.5 million and she’s asked for an upward deviation from state child support guidelines because of his high income.

London countersued her and said that if he was the father, he wanted joint primary physical custody of the tot, who just turned one years old. But Jones said London hasn’t seen the boy in almost a year and it would distress the child if someone he saw as a stranger had custody of him. The mom also contended that London’s mother was raising his other son in Arizona while he resided in California.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation previously told BOSSIP that London had been paying $1,000 minimum in monthly child support, but stopped earlier this year after questioning whether or not he was the child’s father.

The pair have previously taken a DNA test, and the results confirmed that London was the father, but those results weren’t admissible in family court. So London asked for a second test, and Jones said although she and the boy took their portion by the court-ordered deadline, London still has yet to take it.

Jones said London apparently ignoring taking the test shows he has no regard for the court’s orders and wants him fined $1,000 for every day of noncompliance plus jail time.

We’ve reached out to London’s lawyer for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.