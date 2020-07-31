Cry For WHAT?! Milan Harris Cheerfully Flaunts Her Cakes, Sends Shots At Meek Mill Post Break Up

Bye Rihmeek!

Meek Mill and Milan Harris’ abrupt split is not getting to the new mother at all. Nearly three months after the couple welcomed their son together, Meek announced that he and Milan were no longer a couple, then rumors of the MMG rapper having a NEW baby on the way with another woman popped up earlier this week — but none of this seems to bother Milano at all.

The Philly fashion designer is focused on her getting her mind and body right it seems. Milan popped up on IG last night with a message for people worried if she’s “crying” over her break up.

Don’t cry over breakups, do squats and make em wish he still had that a**

Milano made light of her breakup, adding that she’s focused on getting back to her old self after having her baby. The 31-year-old says her snap back after the baby is almost complete.

LOL j/k but I’m so excited I got on the scale today and it read 178.4.This is my 10th day working out and I feel great. I’m not pressuring myself to get back either. I’m just enjoying the process, I carried a beautiful human for 9 months so im giving myself 9 months to get back but the way it’s looking I may get back way sooner.

Good for her! We previously reported that Milan had little to say immediately after Meek Mill tweeted about their break up, causing fans to question his motives. Since then, she’s been carrying on with business as usual on social media, promoting her brand and engaging. She’s been sharing motivational posts on a page she’s made for sharing her personal journey into motherhood called “Mamanaire.” Milan writes:

Mamanaire, this is your reminder that you are equipped to mother your child(ren). It is not easy, but mama, you can do this.

She’s definitely doing it! What do YOU think about Milan’s message to Meek in her post?