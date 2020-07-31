Regular Degular: Alex Caruso Shuts Down Rumors That LeBron James Is Living Lavish In The NBA Bubble

LeBron James is to the NBA what Robert Downey Jr. is to the Marvel Cinematic Universe–but while RDJ has extravagant on-set luxuries and huge discrepancies between his accommodations and the rest of that cast, that doesn’t seem to be the case with LeBron and his Lakers.

As other players throughout the NBA bubble in Orlando continue to vlog their daily routines and show what life is like at Disney World, more and more rumors have started to circulate that there’s no way James is being subject to the same kind of regular degular accommodations. According to one of his teammates, though, that’s exactly the case.

Lakers star Alex Caruso appeared on Complex’s Load Management podcast this week, where he cleared up the theories floating around suggesting that LeBron was living in a completely different place from all of the other NBA players.

“I mean, he’s right down the hallway,” Caruso confirmed. “He’s like…he’s on the other side of the elevators. There’s like half our team over here, half our team’s over there. I don’t think…if he is, it’s not that much different.”

He went on to clarify that while he hasn’t seen LBJ’s living quarters from the inside, he still wouldn’t be mad if James did have some extra space.

“I mean, I would like to have it myself because why not,” Caruso continued. “But I’m not gonna complain so they take it away from him. I don’t know, that seems kinda childish. At the end of the day, we’re all living in a hotel. If you got a little more space than somebody, congrats.”

Stars, they’re just like us! Well…not really. But LeBron is just like the rest of his millionaire teammates.