The Tonight Show: Ice T Opens Up About His Family’s Close Call With The Coronavirus [Video]

Unfortunately for Ice T, he’s been personally affected by the coronavirus more than once.

The Law & Order: SVU star said he knows “eight people that have actually passed away” from COVID-19 during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The rapper is opening up about his family’s experience with the virus, revealing his own close calls and losses due to the pandemic. In his latest appearance on the late night talk show, the actor got honest about his fears over contracting the virus, explaining why he isn’t ashamed to tell people he’s afraid of it. He also shared that fans on social media had questioned his toughness because of his feelings on the matter, but said he publicly talks about the risks of the virus because there’s “still non-believers” out there.

“I’ve made it through so much in my life,” Ice T told Jimmy. “I don’t want to die because of this, and especially with a new daughter. So, yeah, I’m aware, and I’m concerned, and I’m cautious. If you want to call that scared, call it scared.” “It’s easy to say, ‘Oh, I can’t catch it,’ but once you know people — I mean, Jimmy, I know about eight people that have actually passed away,” he said. “So, I mean, I don’t need much more proof than that to know I don’t want to play with it, you know?”

Good on Ice T spreading the word about how serious COVID-19 really is. Hopefully things look up for him and his family soon.