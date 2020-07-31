The Vocal Bible Is BACK! Brandy Releases “B7” And Emotional Visual For “Borderline” [Video]

Brandy Releases "B7" And Emotional Visual For "Borderline" [Video]
Grammy award-winning singer Brandy is back on the music scene with her newly released B7 and her fans can hardly contain their excitement on social media. It’s been 8 long years since fans have gotten anything new as far as music from “the vocal bible” and the appreciation has been apparent. The trending singer surprised ecstatic supporters with a new video along with 15 new tracks on her album.
Amid the highly anticipated release, Brandy’s official video for “Borderline” premiered on Youtube last night featuring an emotional Brandy seemingly dealing with a mental breakdown.
The haunting video for “Borderline” was directed by Derek Blanks and illustrates the darker, emotional loneliness that can take over a romantic relationship. “This is my most personal album to date,” says Brandy. “Every song tells a story.”
Executive produced by Brandy along with DJ Camper and LaShawn Daniels, this 15-track confessional is her most personal to date as she debuts her writing skills for the first time in her career.
