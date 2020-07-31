Break Up & Get Therapy: Twitter Reacts After Tahiry Toxically Tossed Two Apples At Vados Head Prior To Choking Assault

Last night, the full episode of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars featuring Vado appearing to put hands around Tahiry’s neck aired on WeTV, and viewers have THIS question for producers: “Why did Tahiry get a pass???”

Previously, Vado got called out for putting hands on Tahiry after clips from the episode aired, but missing from the clips was the part where Tahiry assaulted him right before that scene. Twitter exploded with reactions after seeing Tahiry intentionally hurl two green apples at Vado’s head because they were having a petty argument.

The episode was filled with tension between the alleged couple from the start. It began with them bickering with each other over a game of “clue” in their bedroom and then they fought verbally with Dr. Ish implored all the couples to SHOCK each other whenever one person did something the other considered negative behavior.

Tahiry and Vado argued to no end until apples were tossed by the Harlem reality star at her rapper BF’s face.

Now let’s see the uproar from Tahiry hitting that man twice with hard ass apples! She was dead ass wrong!!! #MarriageBootCamp pic.twitter.com/6PM9LdDGCW — 👑Dee~Dee♈ (@LADYREDSKINS81) July 31, 2020

The question everyone is asking is why didn’t anyone step in, production-wise, to tell Tahiry she was wrong for throwing things at her partner?

Why isn’t Tahiry being held accountable? They were both wrong but only one of them is getting backlash. Tahiry threw those apples at his face BEFORE he yoked her up, so there’s no victim here. pic.twitter.com/mtC5ri3mYc — Juju 🇳🇬 (@JuJuBreauxD) July 31, 2020

Wrong is wrong. Both Tahiry and Vado need straight-up therapy. Hit the flip to see how folks were reacting.