BOSSIPSounds: Dom Kennedy & Hit-Boy Just Dropped Their Latest Collab Album ‘Also Known As Courtesy Of Half-A-Mil’

West Coast hip-hop fans are in for a treat today: Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy have teamed up once again to release their newest collaborative project, Also Known as Courtesy of Half-A-Mil.

The album’s first single “City on Lock” features a verse from Nas and released on Friday alongside the entire project. Also Known As Courtesy of Half-A-Mil also features some guest appearances from 03 Greedo and 24hrs.

This isn’t the first time we’ve been blessed with a collaboration project from the California duo. The pair first teamed up a few years back, releasing three separate EPs throughout 2016 and 2017. In 2017, Hit-Boy and Kennedy released their first studio album, Courtesy of Half-A-Mil.

Hit-Boy is a Grammy Award-winning producer known for his work with huge acts like Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, Kanye, Drake, and Beyoncé. Dom Kennedy is a favorite in the Los Angeles hip-hop scene, with cult classic projects like The Yellow Album and From The Westside With Love II still getting love nearly a decade later.

Check out the tracklist for Also Known As Courtesy of Half-A-Mil down below: