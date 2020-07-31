Grand Wizard Opening, Grand Wizard Closing: Twitter DeKKKontaminates The TL By Banning Cross-Burning Bigot David Duke’s AKKKount

GTFOH only uses 5 of the possible 280 characters that Twitter allows but it’s all that needs to be said. Racists, Nazis, homophobes, misogynists, and anti-semites damn sure don’t deserve much more than that.

Today, the social media platform finally banned, canceled, shut down, booted, and summarily dismissed former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke from their platform. According to CNN, Twitter decided that they have had enough of Duke following comments he made that violate their conduct policy that forbids language that “promote(s) violence against or directly attack or threaten other people”. At this time it is unknown exactly what Duke said to get the Mutombo finger but at this point, it doesn’t matter. For over 40 years David Duke has been spewing every type of hate imaginable.

Twitter (TWTR) announced earlier this week that it would block certain URLs and links that contained hateful content, and stated that “accounts dedicated to sharing content which we block” could be suspended.

People have been imploring Twitter to done off Duke for years now.

CONFIRMED: FUCKING FINALLY! David Duke, former GRAND FUCKING WIZARD of the FUCKING KKK was just suspended from Twitter. We’ve only been asking about this for THREE AND A HALF FUCKING YEARS! pic.twitter.com/Ra9nxeX7mE — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) July 31, 2020

The Southern Poverty Law Center released a statement that makes it clear that they aren’t about to pat Twitter on the back for taking action that should have been taken 900 days ago. Too little, too late, similar to “The Washington Footabll Team”.

“Twitter, and other social media companies and message boards, still have a lot of work to do to clean up their platforms and stop the spread of hateful ideologies and propaganda,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

Bye, b!t¢h.