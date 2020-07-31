UMC’s “5th Ward” Returns For Season 2 Starring Mya, Omar Gooding & Carl Anthony Payne II

UMC Drama series “5th Ward” is back for Season 2 that follows long-time Houston resident, Mina (Mýa), who’s been struggling to make ends meet since losing her husband. Now a single mother of two sons, James and older brother Ray Ray, Mina fears for their safety after an argument at a local convenience store ends terribly.

When James is taken away from her following a police encounter, Mina battles with the idealism of remaining on the straight and narrow and the reality of what difficult decisions her circumstances will require her to make.

Season 2 catches up with Blue (Gary Sturgis) and Mina awaiting the birth of their first child together while haunted by ghosts from their checkered pasts.

Mina’s brother-in-law, Police Commander Robert Kennedy (Omar Gooding), is trying to mentally recover from the events of a failed operation.

Now under investigation by internal affairs, he turns to friend Councilman Kendrick Davis (Carl Anthony Payne II) in a search for answers to solve the mysterious world of the 5th Ward.

Meanwhile, star-crossed lovers Ray Ray Kennedy (Carter Redwood) and Jazmine find both their families trying to keep them apart as Bam (Chris O’Neal) deals with shocking changes to his life.

The series is based on writer, director and producer Greg Carter’s first movie “Fifth Ward” and streams exclusively on the Urban Movie Channel (“UMC”) available on a variety of streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video and On Demand.