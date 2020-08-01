Naturi Naughton Says She’s Got A New Quarantine Bae On “Girlfriends Check In” [VIDEO]

“Power” actress Naturi Naughton reveals she’s boo’d up in quarantine on the latest episode of OWN’s “Girlfriends Check In.”

Naughton joined fellow “Power” alum La La Anthony, along with actress Bresha Webb and longtime friend Melissa Folkes chat about the importance of self-care, Black Lives Matter and more.

Naughton, who split from her daughter, Zuri’s father Ben back in 2017, said the COVID-19 lockdown has strengthened her bond with her mystery man and her little girl.

“Quarantine has made my relationship stronger,” Naughton said, adding, “Our family bond became strong because we were forced to be present.”

The show, where a group of celebrity gal pals catch up and converse online, also served as a virtual bachelorette party for Folkes, who sported a tiara during the chat.

Anthony said that for her, the lockdown has been a chance for her to put herself first, and remarked that many women, who are busy catering to their partners and significant others, sometimes have their own needs overlooked.

“I just feel like sometimes there’s not a lot left over for me, so that’s something I’m trying to work on,” Anthony said.

“Girlfriends Check In” airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. EST on OWN.