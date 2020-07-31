Pull Up Wit Ya Buss It Baby: Plies Headlines Parking Lot Concert Series Saturday In Atlanta

Summer doesn’t have to be a bummer. Since June, some of your favorite rappers have been taking part in a pretty cool live event series called the Parking Lot Concert. Saturday night’s show will feature none other than Florida’s finest, Plies himself.

The event is the brainchild of management group and powerhouse music label, Street Execs who conceived his innovative “quarantine style” concert

as a way to host a variety of music artists for the public, at Murphy Park Fairgrounds (880 Woodrow St SW) each Saturday of the summer. They launched the series on June 6, 2020 with a concert by Skooly and have since welcomed Travis Porter, Young Dro, Peewee Longway, Rick Ross and Moneybagg Yo among others.

This Saturday August 1st, The Parking Lot Concert, the most anticipated live event of the summer welcomes, “Mr. Buss It Baby” himself, rapper Plies to come light up the stage! We can all look forward to a dynamic performance of his plethora of hits, like the newly released I’m Not A Racist and Billboard top 10 hits Shawty and Bust It Baby Part 2! The concert will take place at 880 Woodrow St., gates open at 6pm, and the most raved about performance of the summer begins at 7:30!

Get your tickets HERE