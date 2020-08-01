WELP: Magic City Stripper Says She Danced For Lou Williams During His Infamous Visit

Lou Williams will never live down his decision to stop by a strip club after leaving the NBA bubble for a family emergency.

It all went down last week, after Jack Harlow accidentally let the world know Lou Will’s whereabouts by posting a picture of the baller at Magic City. Williams left the NBA bubble in Orlando to attend his father’s funeral in Atlanta, and the Clipper insists he simply stopped by the famous Atlanta landmark to get some food while he was in the area.

But now, in a conversation with the Los Angeles Times, a dancer at Magic City claims Williams had a more exciting visit than just grabbing some food to go.

The dancer, Aries, told the publication that Lou Will decided to kill time while his food was being prepared by having her perform for him. In the baller’s defense, Aries clarified that the dance was kept at a six-foot distance to abide by social distancing guidelines. Plus, she says Williams gave her a generous tip.

Following his outing, Lou is set to miss the Clippers’ first two games of the resumed season as he quarantines himself for 10 days before returning to life in the bubble.