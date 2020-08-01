Marsai Means Business: ‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Is Getting Her Own ‘Tiny Talk Show’ On Quibi

Marsai Martin is blowing people twice her age out of the water.

The 15-year-old is expanding her empire by adding ‘talk show host’ to her list of credits. According to reports from Deadline, she’s set to host her own talk show titled Tiny Talk Show on the new streaming service Quibi.

Produced by Art & Industry, Tiny Talk Show is the billed as the world’s smallest functional talk show. The set is going to be a one-sixth scale of an actual set, which reflects the mission of the show itself: intimate, revealing, and devoted to subjects with a lot to say. On the show, Marsai is going to ask her guests some big questions while she steers us through this new world as we discover that, sometimes, the littlest voices are the loudest.