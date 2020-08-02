Sweet Lady Love: Congratulations! Ty Young Puts A Ring On Mimi Faust’s Finger

We’re super excited to see one of our favorite couples Ty Young and Mimi Faust announce they are newly engaged. The couple who have been regulars on “LHHATL” for the past few seasons, have been going strong for several years now (we count at least four) took to the gram to post the same image of Ty holding Mimi’s hand adorned with a beautiful diamond engagement ring on her ring finger and the words “She said YES,” with a smiley face, scrawled on the palm of Ty’s hand.

The photographer who took photos at the proposal and events planner who helped Ty pull off the momentous occasion along with the jeweler who created the ring (Zales) were also tagged in the photo.

Looks like the hashtag for their nuptials will be #ForeverYoung. Ty says she’s been trying to pop the question since this time last year too.

Do you think the actual proposal will remain private until it airs on reality TV? Or will Mimi and Ty share with the world on social media?

Mimi and Ty have been through so much together and it’s really clear they truly love one another. We couldn’t be happier for them as they take the next step in their journey together.

We scrolled through Mimi’s social media to find a few of our favorite images of the couple.

They make a beautiful pair whether they are dressed up or down.

We also love how Ty has embraced Mimi’s daughter and Eva has embraced Ty as well.

We can’t wait for this wedding.