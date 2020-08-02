Lisa Bonet's Ex Lenny Kravitz Wishes Her Hubby Jason Momoa A Happy Birthday
Must Be Nice: People Are Praying For A Life Like Lisa Bonet’s After Ex Lenny Kravitz Wished Her Hubby Jason Momoa A Happy Birthday
Lisa Bonet went from one fine man to another, and if that isn’t already enough of a win, both of her baby daddies have built a friendship.
Even though it’s her husband’s birthday, the actress is getting a lot of love on social media right now. Bonet’s ex-husband, Lenny Kravtiz, posted a tribute to Lisa’s husband, Jason Momoa, for his birthday on Saturday.
The singer posted a photo of the pair along with a short and sweet caption that reads, “Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love.” Momoa took to the comments to respond, writing, “Love you ohana. Miss u” along with a few heart eyes emojis.
In the comments, one fan responded, “I know it probably wasn’t/isnt always easy. But I love and respect that you two men get along gracefully.”
In his response, Lenny let the world know just how good his family has it, writing, “Easy and beautiful from the first moment. Blessed!”
While they’ve been divorced for more than 20 years, Bonet and Kravitz still remain friendly. Their whole family, including their daughter Zoë Kravitz and Bonet’s children with Momoa, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolfa, live life as a blended family that really seems to good to be true.
As with all good things, the people want to know what kind of prayer Lisa Bonet used in order to achieve such a high level of perfection in her life. Even though the friendship between Momoa and Kravitz has been common knowledge for years, the maturity of everybody involved continues to surprise fans who don’t experience that kind of unconditional love within their own lives.
Take a look at some of the responses to Lenny Kravitz wishing Jason Momoa a happy birthday.
