What Break Up? Matt Barnes & Anansa Sims Hit The Vegas Strip Together After Messy Split

Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims publicly split earlier this year after exchanging a series of jabs and statements on social media, but that all seems to be water under the bridge. Over the weekend, Anansa hit the Vegas strip to celebrate her close friend’s birthday and her retired NBA baby daddy was with the them.

Anansa and Shaya Tabb, her close friend and sister to Kobe Bryant, were in sin city with Matt. Matt recorded a video of the besties hitting the tables at a casino where Shaya bet on her brother’s number, 24, and won $550. The ex-Lakers player turned the camera on himself, “big win, huh?”, explaining how Shay won by betting on 24. The group then joined dinner together, having a drink for the occasion.

Anansa posts the clip with Matt and Shaya in a slide style post on Instagram. Swipe to see it.

Earlier this year, Anansa hinted that she was single in a series of instagram posts then Matt Barnes reacted by claiming the mother was keeping their son away from him while they were split. This left the mom to defend herself in another series of posts and screen shots on social media. Matt eventually apologized publicly to Anansa for leaking their lengthy text conversation and speaking harshly about her parenting.

Seems like they’re all healed from their hiccup. Good for them! What do you think about Anansa and Matt hanging together again?