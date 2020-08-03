Oh, The Iron-knee: Orlando MAGAgic Baller Jonathan Isaac Suffers Excruciating Torn ACL After Refusing To Kneel During Anthem For #BlackLivesMatter

Aye, man. Listen, man. What do you want us to say? S#!t happens, right?

Sometimes. Sometimes even when justice isn’t social, it’s poetic.

Jonathan Isaac lit up Twitter this past weekend when he became the first and only NBA player not to take a knee in support of #BlackLivesMatter. When Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks asked Jonathan about his controversial decision he gave a nonsensical word salad answer about Jesus and the gospel. As you can imagine he was called all types of sell-outs, uncle toms, coons, clowns, and more. He was even outed on social media as a MAGA (whether he voted for Trump or not is inconsequential) after Twitter learned that he questioned the veracity of Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us about the Central Park 5.

Jonathan Isaac’s jersey sales have skyrocketed after he stood for the National Anthem. He is now number two in jerseys sales among players only behind LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/1JLwEPtLG8 — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) August 2, 2020

The very next time Jonathan stepped on the court was last night as his Orlando Magic played the Sacramento Kings. Considering what happened to Jonathan during the game, it might be the last time he steps on the court for a while.

During the fourth quarter of a game the Magic were literally winning by 30 points, this happened…

Jonathan Isaac was taken off the court in a wheelchair following an apparent knee injury. pic.twitter.com/z4D9zd4baH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 3, 2020

ESPN is reporting that Jonathan suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. The same knee that he hyperextended back in January in a game against the Washington Wizards. Twitter was absolutely unruly.

@JJudahIsaac This nigga didn't take a knee and his knee took him! pic.twitter.com/nEfXsdAGMN — Chris Jordan (@WASSANAME) August 3, 2020

Those Jonathan Isaac tweets about to be BAD. pic.twitter.com/s81fH7LYqP — ImTwoToBlame (@ThatBlameGuy) August 3, 2020

Isaac’s teammate Aaron Gordon says he became emotional watching his guy get hurt.

“That one brought me to tears, and instantly — just because I know how good of a guy J.I. is and how hard he works and how hard he has worked to get back since hurting himself in D.C. That was tough.”

Get well.