Orlando Magic Jonathan Isaac tears ACL after refusing to kneel for anthem
Oh, The Iron-knee: Orlando MAGAgic Baller Jonathan Isaac Suffers Excruciating Torn ACL After Refusing To Kneel During Anthem For #BlackLivesMatter
Aye, man. Listen, man. What do you want us to say? S#!t happens, right?
Sometimes. Sometimes even when justice isn’t social, it’s poetic.
Jonathan Isaac lit up Twitter this past weekend when he became the first and only NBA player not to take a knee in support of #BlackLivesMatter. When Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks asked Jonathan about his controversial decision he gave a nonsensical word salad answer about Jesus and the gospel. As you can imagine he was called all types of sell-outs, uncle toms, coons, clowns, and more. He was even outed on social media as a MAGA (whether he voted for Trump or not is inconsequential) after Twitter learned that he questioned the veracity of Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us about the Central Park 5.
The very next time Jonathan stepped on the court was last night as his Orlando Magic played the Sacramento Kings. Considering what happened to Jonathan during the game, it might be the last time he steps on the court for a while.
During the fourth quarter of a game the Magic were literally winning by 30 points, this happened…
ESPN is reporting that Jonathan suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. The same knee that he hyperextended back in January in a game against the Washington Wizards. Twitter was absolutely unruly.
Isaac’s teammate Aaron Gordon says he became emotional watching his guy get hurt.
“That one brought me to tears, and instantly — just because I know how good of a guy J.I. is and how hard he works and how hard he has worked to get back since hurting himself in D.C. That was tough.”
Get well.
