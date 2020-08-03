Bundle Of Bella: Twin Sisters Nikki And Brie Bella Welcome Their Newborn Babies Only One Day Apart

Congratulations are in order for The Bella Twins, who both gave birth last week!

Nikki Bella shared the news of her brand new bundle of joy first, posting a sweet photo of her baby boy’s hand entangled with her and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev’s. In her caption, she revealed that the couple’s first child came at the end of July before writing a short but sweet message about the new baby.

“7/31/2020,” Nikki wrote. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.”

Only a day after Nikki gave birth to her first child, her sister, Brie, welcomed her second with her husband Daniel Bryan.

The Total Bellas star welcomed her baby boy on August 1, and just like her sister, she made the reveal by posting a photo of her family’s hands all wrapped up in one another.

“It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020,” she revealed. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

Brie and Bryan have been married since 2014 and are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe.

Both Bella twins announced their pregnancies back in January, which came shortly after after Nikki and Artem revealed their engagement. Neither sister has announced a name for their new children, but with two boys being born just a day apart, it goes without saying that these two already have a built-in best friend.

Congratulations to Nikki and Brie Bella!