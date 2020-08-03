‘Forever To Go’: Steph And Ayesha Curry Celebrate Nine Year Anniversary In Their ‘Own Bubble’

Steph Curry doesn’t seem too upset that he’s not in the bubble with the rest of his colleagues at the NBA, especially because he’s living life in his own blissful bubble with his wife Ayesha Curry.

On Friday, Steph posted a sweet message on Instagram in celebration of his ninth wedding anniversary with the Seasoned Life author, cheekily geotagging their location as “My Own Bubble.”

“Hey @ayeshacurry. Nine years in. And what they say? Forever to go! I love you,” the baller began. “Thank you for always making me better, for pushing me, for keeping it real with me, for bringing light and energy to every room you walk in, for showing our kids what it means to be passionate and caring and loving, for always being my eyes and ears, Traveling with me on every high and every low, and most importantly….for always being unapologetically you! 1 Cor 13:8”

Ayesha shared a picture from the same photo-op, kissing her husband with the California waves crashing behind them. Her caption, however, wasn’t quite as extensive, simply telling Steph that she’s grateful for their journey together.

“So grateful for every day God gifts us,” she wrote before giving photo credit to her husband’s iPhone self timer.

Steph and Ayesha Curry got married in 2011 and share three children together: daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, and 2-year-old son Canon.

Congratulations to the Currys on almost a decade of marriage!