Complexion For Protection: White Pennsylvania Man Fires AK-47 At Cops After Refusing To Wear Mask And Miraculously Lived To Be Arrested

It’s always confounding when white people commit violent crimes against the public and police officers and somehow live to be put in handcuffs and arrested. We know good and damn well people who look like us are going to the morgue, not the hospital.

According to a story in the Lehigh Valley Live, a Pennsylvania white man named Adam Zaborowski went berserk after being told to wear a mask before he was allowed to shop in a local cigar shop. The public health edict set Adam off as he reportedly grabbed two cigars without paying, walked outside, grabbed his gun, and shot at the store clerk twice.

Inexplicably, this white man did all that and went home to sleep in his own bed that same night. THE NEXT DAY, police were outside of his home waiting to arrest him but Adam wasn’t really into that. Instead, he upped his AK-47 and had a good ol’ fashioned shoot-out with the 7 officers on the scene. After it was all was said and done, Adam was shot in the leg and butt. He was arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated.

Zaborowski’s lawyer John Waldron made some of the worst excuses we’ve ever heard:

“He just wasn’t dealing well with the loss of his job, the loss of his child, just not handling the pandemic well,” Waldron said. “I think he was getting stretched too tight.”

When he goes to trial Zaborowski will have to defend NUMEROUS charges including seven counts of attempted homicide, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a single count of possession of a gun despite a felony. Moreover, this maskless mayo miscreant wasn’t supposed to have a gun because of prior violent felonies.

But somehow, he lived…