Hi Hater: Here’s What Dr. Wendy Thinks About Karen’s ‘Unimpressed’ Shade During The #RHOP Premiere

Last night’s #RHOP premiere included the introduction of a new housewife, Dr. Wendy Osefo who unfortunately didn’t get a completely warm welcome. As previously reported Dr. Wendy is a Johns Hopkins professor who Candiace Dillard dubbed “black girl magic” personified.

The proud Nigerian mom and wife attended Candiace’s “Diamonds and Denim” themed anniversary party and quickly clicked with Monique Samuels on mommyhood and Monique’s 35% Nigerian heritage.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 Wa Si Mi!!! Did I say that right? It’s Yoruba though 😆 #RHOP https://t.co/Ny84UakrLO — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) August 3, 2020

I love finding similarities when I meet new people!!!! @WendyOsefo – “I’m Nigerian”… me after my https://t.co/VMhSmeusPh results “I’m 35% Nigerian!!!!!” 😂🙌🏾🙏🏽 #RHOP — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) August 3, 2020

Surprisingly, or unsurprisingly considering this is a reality TV show, not everyone was excited to see Wendy. Grand Dame Karen Huger threw shade at Wendy via her confessional where she said she’d met Wendy several times and was “unimpressed.”

Wendy caught wind of the shade and reacted to a fan on Twitter who noted that despite her being “unimpressed” Karen ran up to Wendy to speak with her.

Let me clear my throat 🤧🤧 https://t.co/panJUCDzub — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) August 3, 2020

She DID saunter over to Dr. Wendy pretty quickly for someone who’s allegedly “unimpressed.”

Chillleeeeeee! Let me go update my resume 😂😂 https://t.co/BZoLErF23o — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) August 3, 2020

After the show, fellow housewife Gizelle Bryant reacted to Karen Huger’s shade on “Watch What Happens Live.” According to Gizelle who was a guest on the show alongside KeKe Palmer, Karen’s clearly intimidated by Dr. Wendy, meanwhile, Gizelle thinks the professor is a great addition to the cast.

According to Karen, that’s simply untrue and Gizelle is “reaching.”

I most certainly am not intimidated. Gizelle reaching per usual. @WendyOsefo and I will be bringing FAB tv. Stay tuned #rhop @BravoWWHL @bravotv — Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) August 3, 2020

What did YOU think of Dr. Wendy??? She seems like a fun addition to the ladies of #RHOP, no?

