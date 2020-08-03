RHOA’s Peter Thomas Confirms COVID-19 Diagnosis ‘It’s The Most Excruciating Pain’

Prayers are being extended to former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Peter Thomas after he confirmed that he contracted COVID-19.

The Bar One Miami/Sports One Charlotte owner shared in an Instagram video that he was diagnosed with coronavirus after FIVE of his tests came back negative. On the sixth one, Peter apparently got the bad news. According to the entrepreneur, he thinks he contracted it from fans while taking pictures at his establishments and lowering his mask.

“People come up to me and ask me to take pictures all the time, and they want me to have the mask off and they wanna hug on me ’cause they say they like me. I take those pictures, and every time I take those pictures I’m praying to God that I’m not gonna get this thing. But it caught up to me,” he said.

He also shared his symptoms, diarrhea, chills, nigh sweats, loss of appetite and more.

“It’s the most excruciating pain I could think of, my stomach has been a complete wreck for the last eight days. Pain, constant cramping. Pain is crazy. Chills, all day all night, chills. Waking up in cold sweat. Constantly having to keep my body hydrated. No appetite, diarrhea, throwing up eight days in a row.”

“I can’t wait for this s–t to be over,” he concluded.

Peter added that his quarantine is continuing for another week and following that if he tests negative TWICE then he can go back to interacting with the public.

Peter is just the latest celeb to contract COVID. Some recent cases include RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield, Doja Cat, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Get well soon, Peter!