Congratulations! Scrappy And Bambi Welcome Their Second Shimmer Seed, Xylo

Congratulations are in order for Bambi and her rapper hubby Scrappy, the reality couple just welcomed their second child together today. The happy couple has a toddler son already named Breland.

Scrappy made the announcement on his IG feed this morning that Bambi was going into labor, simply writing “it’s time” under a video of Bambi in her hospital bed. “It’s finna go down”, the excited father announced. Bambi looks relaxed as she waves to the camera. This is just hours before baby Bambi arrived.

Previously, the married couple revealed the gender of their new baby with a Kobe Bryant inspired gender reveal party. Hit the flip to see a photo of Bambi holding her new baby girl as Scrappy reveals the baby’s name in a sweet message.