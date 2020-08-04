Rabiah "Kiyomi" Ahmed
#JusticeForRabiah 30-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Murdered In Baltimore, Baby In Critical Condition
At a very young age, I knew I was different, unusual, and unique, some even called me weird but I knew I was an ARTIST. I was so quiet but my mother said God made sure I was seen because I have 10 beauty marks (moles) on my face. I would wear my afro with my head held high while the other girls stuck things in it to be funny to the little boys. I NEVER CARED because I moved to my own beat. You couldn't tell me I wasn't from the ’70s because I would hot comb my afro so it can be big, because honey shrinkage is real for me. I would crochet words at home and glue them to my bell-bottom jeans my mother got for me and walk like every hallway was a stage in school. I loved it because I stood out. i definitely think my life of being a theatre student and growing up with a mother that never put the fear of the world in me had a lot to do with it. Oooooh the day I got my first relaxer I was in the USA flea market and I was 17 years old. My hair was soooooo long and full but that's the year I realized the creamy crack was my kryptonite. Hair falling out left and right because I had no idea how to take care of it. Lol those we're the day's Since then I have shaved my head, bleached it, colored it rainbows 🌈 of colors and even tried a high top fade lmao. Hair is a voice to me. It speaks for me in a room before I even say a word. It shocks and pulls the attention my way as I sit quietly. My hair is but a canvas for me, a rebellious scream, a graceful performance, and a moment in time. What does your hair say about you? . . . Thank you @shootmejade for making me be apart of the @goddesscollective7 #CrownedandGlory campaign. The experience was beyond eye-opening and the love from all these ladies involved was revolutionary. You brought together a moment that will never be forgotten. You have a gift. Hair @kiyomihouse
The family of a pregnant businesswoman is searching for answers after she was fatally shot. Rabiah “Kiyomi” Ahmed, a bright-smiled certified cosmetologist, and the owner of Kiyomi House traveling salon was tragically murdered Saturday, August 1. The Baltimore Sun reports that Rabiah, a Miami native who was 6-months pregnant with her first child, was shot when multiple bullets were fired into a residence from the outside. No one else was injured.
Kadeem Bailey, Ahmad’s boyfriend, told The Baltimore Sun that she was “an amazing spirit” and confirmed that he was present the night of the shooting.
Police said Rabiah was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where she died. Her child, a baby girl, was delivered and as of Sunday remains in critical condition.
Prior to her passing Rabiah told Voyage Miami about her passion for editorial and high fashion styling with hopes to bring her talents to large creative platforms like the Met Gala and Harper’s BAZAAR.
She hoped to “leave her mark on Miami” and proudly sponsored the “Drip Project”, an initiative to give hair makeovers to young girls.
“I think what sets me apart from a lot of people in my industry is that I’m a holistic creative. I use my love of nature and my open view of the world as a way to influence the way I do hair and connect with my clients”
“I truly see endless possibilities, I want to build my Drip Project into something that will not only give back to the women in my community but also educate them about holistic ways to take care of there hair but most importantly themselves. I’m going to one day own my all-natural hair and body product line too. I’m going to leave my mark in Miami, the place that helped give life to me being who I am today.”
Authorities are still searching for a motive in the case and offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. They are also urging residents in the area to check their doorbell or security cameras for any activity around 11 p.m. Saturday, August 1.
Anonymous calls can be made to police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.
While police continue their investigation, Rabiah’s family has launched a GoFundMe for funeral expenses and medical expenses for her daughter.
“Rabiah was a daughter, Rabiah was A mother. Rabiah was an Artist. Rabiah was a philanthropist. Rabiah was a My baby is gone & I won’t let go I can’t,” reads a message from the organizer.
I loved @nodaysoff camp today. Thank you to all the ladies that showed so much love and got your hair braided by @kiyomihouse . I hope you all enjoyed your gifts. The workout was killer 20 stations in 1 hr and it was bomb as hell. I challenge my body so much in this place and its a great family atmosphere
Rest in heaven Rabiah, you will be missed.
