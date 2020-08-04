Executive Imbecile: Donald Trump Slanders John Lewis, Fumbles Faux Coronavirus “Facts”, Belittles BLM In Axios Interview [Video]

Donald Trump has done a LOT of bad interviews in his day. He’s not exactly…smart. That said, his new interview with Axios is without question the one the illuminates his absolute idiocy the most. It’s difficult to even believe that a person this unqualified with this type of demeanor is the President of 53% of white women.

Please go vote in November. We can’t afford another four years of this.

Trump recently sat down with Jonathan Swan of Axios to discuss the response to the coronavirus, the Black Lives Matter movement, John Lewis, and the upcoming election. Although we like nothing more than seeing Don in his natural element of stupidity, even we have to admit that it’s disturbing to watch. We didn’t even make it through the whole 35 minutes. This viral clip alone is enough to give you second-hand embarrassment and chip your teeth cringing.

https://twitter.com/axios/status/1290497186489348096/video/1

Jonathan Swan is all of us. pic.twitter.com/jFQlrpXLGx — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) August 4, 2020

Later in the interview, Trump was asked about John Lewis where he whined and complained about the fact that the legendary congressman didn’t attend his barely-attended inauguration. When asked if he thought Congressman Lewis was “impressive”, Trump couldn’t even break himself to pay proper respect. He even we so far as to say “nobody as done more for Black Americans than I have.”

We can hear your blood boiling from here…

Trump tells #AxiosOnHBO that he “can’t say one way or the other” whether John Lewis was impressive. “He didn’t come to my inauguration.” pic.twitter.com/L0uevhjrG4 — Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020

In another clip, Trump was asked about his support of alleged sex trafficker Ghislane Maxwell. A couple weeks ago he “wished her well”…

We gotta get this guy out of the White House ASAP! You can watch the entire debacle interview down below.