You Can’t Be Serious: Nicki Minaj Fans Are FURIOUS Megan Thee Stallion Is Doing A Song With Cardi B…SMH

Why can’t we just let all these women be great? SMH. As you know by now, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are about to drop a song together on Friday. This was a cause for most of the music fans across the internet to rejoice and prepare their knees for all of the twerking that will be going on when the song drops. Megan Thee Stallion has secured features with Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and now Cardi. This should be a glorious moment of rejoicing!

Hold the phone. There’s one problem. As you also know, Nicki and Cardi B had a big fight a couple of years ago and their feud has only expanded since. Here’s what they said when it happened:

Nicki: “You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny…Get this woman some f***ing help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?”

Cardi: “For a while now she’s been taking a lot of shots at me,” Cardi B said. “I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going.”

The feud has never really cooled off though they haven’t sent direct shots at one another since. Megan Thee Stallion is now in the middle of it, it seems. A few months ago she did a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, going on IG Live with her. Some of Nicki’s fans saw that as her picking a side, though Meg said no such thing.

Now that Meg is doing a song with sworn rival those same fans appear to be furious.

so lemme get this straight… yall are so mad at meg for collabing with cardi that ur saying ur glad she got shot? if this cardi & meg collab got u that mad u clearly need help. something isnt right in ur head. this is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/o8gEYoDvXX — 𝓈𝓊𝑔𝒶𝓇𝒷𝑜𝑜𝑔𝑒𝓇👱🏻‍♀️ (@chilethemelanin) August 4, 2020

SMH. Relax and enjoy the song, please? Hit the flip and see the Barbz losing it as well as people telling them to chill.